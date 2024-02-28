Russia’s Nuclear Strike Threshold Lower Than Publicly Stated – FT

Russia's threshold for using tactical nuclear weapons in an armed conflict is lower than previously made public, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing leaked military documents.

In 2020, President Vladimir Putin approved a new nuclear deterrence policy that permits the use of nuclear first strikes in several scenarios, such as those where Russia's existence as a state is threatened, but also in cases of defense against attacks using conventional weapons.

According to classified documents seen by FT, Russia’s threshold for nuclear weapons use also includes an enemy landing on Russian territory and the defeat of units responsible for defending border areas.

Other criteria for Russia's use of nuclear weapons include the destruction of three airfields, three or more cruisers, two coastal command centers, 20% of Russia’s strategic ballistic missile submarines or 30% of nuclear-powered attack submarines.