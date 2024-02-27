Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Strike Kills 2 Police Officers in Northeast Ukraine

By AFP
The aftermath of Tuesday's artillery strike in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy region. National Police of Ukraine

A Russian strike in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Tuesday killed two police officers and wounded four others, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The Sumy region borders Russia and has been targeted throughout Moscow's two-year invasion, but it is still far from fighting hotspots further to the south.

The police officers were visiting a farm building damaged in a previous attack when Russia "struck again" with artillery, Klymenko said on the messaging app Telegram.

"Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two policemen from under the rubble. Four more investigators were injured. They are being provided with medical assistance," he said.

Rescuers could be seen lifting what appeared to be the body of a uniformed officer from a collapsed building in photos Klymenko shared on his Telegram account.

Russian forces were pushed back from Sumy at the start of Moscow's invasion in 2022, but the region still regularly comes under artillery attacks from across the border.

Read more about: Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

rescue efforts

In Photos: Ukraine Evacuates Civilians, Animals from Devastating Flooding in Kherson

The Kakhovka dam breach has prompted the evacuation of thousands and trapped countless animals.
1 Min read
land for service

Putin Orders Free Land Handouts for Ukraine War Veterans

Since Moscow invaded neighboring Ukraine, the authorities have sought various ways to encourage Russians to sign up to fight in the war.
2 Min read
critical system

Russia Blames Ukraine for Key Ammonia Pipeline Detonation

The Tolyatti-Odesa pipeline, which is the world's longest ammonia pipeline, stopped operating following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
2 Min read
contrasting claims

Zelensky Hails Advances as Russia Says Offensive Repelled

Ukraine's leader praised his troops for advances claimed near the devastated city of Bakhmut, while Russia said it had repelled a large-scale attack.
3 Min read