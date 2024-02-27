Russian Strike Kills 2 Police Officers in Northeast Ukraine

A Russian strike in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Tuesday killed two police officers and wounded four others, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The Sumy region borders Russia and has been targeted throughout Moscow's two-year invasion, but it is still far from fighting hotspots further to the south.

The police officers were visiting a farm building damaged in a previous attack when Russia "struck again" with artillery, Klymenko said on the messaging app Telegram.

"Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two policemen from under the rubble. Four more investigators were injured. They are being provided with medical assistance," he said.

Rescuers could be seen lifting what appeared to be the body of a uniformed officer from a collapsed building in photos Klymenko shared on his Telegram account.

Russian forces were pushed back from Sumy at the start of Moscow's invasion in 2022, but the region still regularly comes under artillery attacks from across the border.