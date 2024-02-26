Ukrainian Army Says Withdrew From Eastern Village Near Avdiivka

Ukraine said Monday it had withdrawn from the settlement of Lastochkyne in eastern Ukraine, which Russia said it had captured, the latest in a string of Russian advances after the fall of Avdiivka.

As the war enters its third year, Moscow's troops have mounted heavy attacks and taken Avdiivka — a key eastern town — while Ukrainian troops are struggling with a lack of ammunition.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces units withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne to organize defenses along the line of Orlivka, Tonenke, Berdychi," Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said.

After a year of static frontlines, Russia has in recent weeks been seeking to press its advantage on the battlefield and trying to advance beyond Avdiivka.