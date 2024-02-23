Ukraine Says Shot Down Russian Spy Plane Over Azov Sea

Ukraine said Friday it had shot down an A-50U Russian spy plane over the Sea of Azov, and shared a map appearing to show it had crashed over southern Russia.

Moscow made no official comment, but authorities in Russia's southern Krasnodar region said fire crews were at the scene of an air crash, without elaborating.

"Another valuable Russian A-50U aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov," Ukrainian military intelligence said in a post on social media.

"The downing of the A-50U is another serious blow to the potential and capabilities of terrorist Moscow," it added.

The A-50 is a Russian reconnaissance plane, equivalent to the AWACS (Airborne warning and control system) plane used by NATO.