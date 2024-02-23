Racy Election Ad Urges Russians to Vote or Face Dystopian Gay Future

A video ad released this week urges Russians to go out and vote in the upcoming presidential election or face the consequences of a dystopian future in which traditional family values have been outlawed.

The 6-minute video, published on YouTube Wednesday, employs a number of homophobic tropes to paint a hypothetical Russia of the year 2036, one that is ruled by a “rainbow tribunal” and a “tolerance patrol,” which forces dissenters to undergo “gender harmony” re-education courses.

In the ad, a young family that lives on a street called “69 Gay Liberators” is forced to live a double life in which they teach their son Barack to call them “parents No. 1 and No. 2” instead of “mother and father” when in public.

The husband works at the “Ministry of Justice and Anal Punishment,” and he is forced to cross-dress to execute his father, an accused “fundamentalist sexist,” with a sex toy.

“I told you in March 2024: be a man, go and vote!” the father tells his son after the latter experiences a revelation and releases him from fuzzy handcuffs.