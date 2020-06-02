Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Political Ad Bashes Gay Marriage

Pro-Kremlin media groups have released a political ad that bashes gay marriage and paints same-sex adoption in a negative light.

The video urges Russians to vote in a referendum on constitutional amendments which is scheduled for July 1.

The amendments include provisions for defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman, as well as allowing presidents to run for office regardless of the number of previous terms they served.

This would allow Putin to run for two more consecutive six-year terms, making him 83 at the time he would step down from office.

