Emboldened in Ukraine, Russia Marks Patriotic Holiday

President Vladimir Putin on Friday hailed Russia's "heroes" fighting in Ukraine on the eve of the second anniversary of the Kremlin's offensive, with Moscow bolstered by gains against ammunition-starved Ukrainian troops.

Putin's message came on Russia's Defender of the Fatherland Day patriotic holiday, which has always been an occasion for military pomp and Kremlin-sponsored patriotism.

This year the holiday comes with Putin inspired by the capture of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka and reveling in the U.S. Congress blocking vital military aid to Kyiv.

"You are our true national heroes," Putin said in a video message addressed to troops and veterans.

"We know that it is hard for you, and we will do everything possible for you to fulfill the tasks ahead of you," Putin said, adding that Moscow's weapons production has "multiplied."

Putin has spent recent days flying in bomber planes, handing out medals to troops and touting a "turning point" in Ukraine.

He has mocked Ukraine's "chaotic flight" from Avdiivka, which fell to Moscow last week after months of bloody battles.