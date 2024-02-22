Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Biden Met With Navalny’s Widow, Daughter – White House

By AFP
Updated:
@POTUS / Twitter

President Joe Biden met privately in California on Thursday with the widow and daughter of Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last week in a Russian prison, the White House said.

Biden met with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya in San Francisco "to express his heartfelt condolences for their terrible loss," a statement said, adding that Biden reaffirmed an announcement on Friday of new sanctions against Russia.

In his meeting, "the president expressed his admiration for Alexei Navalny's extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption and for a free and democratic Russia," the statement said.

Biden "emphasized that Alexei's legacy will carry on through people across Russia and around the world mourning his loss and fighting for freedom, democracy and human rights."

Russian authorities said on Feb. 16 that Navalny, 47, had died suddenly in custody.

As one of the last opponents to President Vladimir Putin still active in Russia, Navalny galvanized mass protests and won popularity with a series of investigations into state corruption.

He was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent in 2020 and was then jailed in 2021 after returning to Russia following a period of treatment in Germany.

He was sentenced to 19 years in prison on extremism charges and sent to IK-3, a harsh penal colony beyond the Arctic Circle known as "Polar Wolf."

Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, said Thursday that authorities were trying to force her to carry out his burial in secret.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists that Russian authorities should return the campaigner's body to his mother so that she can "properly memorialize... her son's bravery and courage and service."

Earlier, the U.S. government marked the upcoming two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of pro-Western Ukraine by unsealing charges against a series of wealthy Russians to help cut the "flow of illegal funds that are fueling" Moscow's war.

Sanctions specifically aimed at responding to the death of Navalny were due to be announced Friday.

Read more about: Navalny , Biden

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

silenced opposition

Navalny Risks More Jail Time After New Charge

Navalny could face an extra three years in prison and could only be released after 2024, the year Russia is set to hold a presidential election. 
home confinement

Russia Extends Navalny Spokeswoman's House Arrest

Kira Yarmysh has been under house arrest since February on accusations of breaching Covid-19 restrictions at a protest in Navalny's support.
COLD CALL

Top U.S. Diplomat Raises Navalny, Jailed Americans With Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov via telephone Thursday.
Navalny

Navalny: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Uses Undeclared Lavish Private Plane

A report by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation accused First Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov of using an undeclared...