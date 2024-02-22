Biden Met With Navalny’s Widow, Daughter – White House

President Joe Biden met privately in California on Thursday with the widow and daughter of Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last week in a Russian prison, the White House said.

Biden met with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya in San Francisco "to express his heartfelt condolences for their terrible loss," a statement said, adding that Biden reaffirmed an announcement on Friday of new sanctions against Russia.

In his meeting, "the president expressed his admiration for Alexei Navalny's extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption and for a free and democratic Russia," the statement said.

Biden "emphasized that Alexei's legacy will carry on through people across Russia and around the world mourning his loss and fighting for freedom, democracy and human rights."

Russian authorities said on Feb. 16 that Navalny, 47, had died suddenly in custody.