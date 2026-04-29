Putin Says Russia Seeks Deeper Economic Ties With Congo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is looking to deepen economic cooperation with the Republic of the Congo, as Russia continues efforts to strengthen ties across Africa through trade, investment and debt relief.

Speaking at the Kremlin during talks with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Putin said Russian companies were interested in expanding operations in the Central African country in sectors including geological exploration, energy, logistics and agriculture.

“We have good prospects for developing our relations in a variety of areas,” Putin said, according to the Kremlin.

“In the economy, our relations cover geological prospecting, energy, logistics, agriculture, and several other areas. Russian companies are ready and eager to work on your country's market,” he said.

Putin added that Russian businesses valued what he described as Congo’s political stability, saying this created favorable conditions for investment.

The meeting comes as Moscow seeks to expand its political and economic footprint in Africa, where it has increasingly used debt forgiveness, security partnerships and trade deals to bolster influence amid growing confrontation with the West.