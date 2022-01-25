Russia Adds Navalny, Top Aides To ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ Register

Russia added Alexei Navalny and several of his top aides to the country’s “terrorists and extremists” register Tuesday.

The Kremlin critic appeared on the list, which is maintained by Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service, on Tuesday. The online database lists individuals Russian authorities believe are involved in activities that support “terrorist or extremist” organizations.

The move comes just over a year after Navalny was arrested in Moscow after his return to Russia from Germany, where he was being treated for a poisoning attack. He is currently serving a 2.5-year jail term, and Russian authorities have moved aggressively to dismantle the opposition figure’s nationwide campaigning network over the last year.