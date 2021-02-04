Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Top U.S. Diplomat Raises Navalny, Jailed Americans With Russia

By AFP
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday. CNP via ZUMA Wire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced concern over jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny and imprisoned Americans in a telephone call Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

President Joe Biden's administration has repeatedly voiced alarm over Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic whose doctors say he was poisoned and who was promptly detained last month on returning to Moscow.

Blinken in a call to Lavrov "reiterated President Biden's resolve to protect American citizens and act firmly in defense of U.S. interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies," a State Department statement said.

"This includes the release of Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed so that they are able to return home to their families in the United States," it said.

Blinken also "raised Russian interference in the 2020 United States election, its military aggression in Ukraine and Georgia, the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and the SolarWinds incident, among other issues," it said referring to the massive SolarWinds hack in which U.S. intelligence suspected Russia.

The two top diplomats spoke after the Cold War rivals extended by five years New START, their last nuclear reduction treaty.

Former president Donald Trump had unsuccessfully pushed to expand New START, which would have expired this week, to include China, whose nuclear program is growing but remains significantly smaller than those of Russia and the United States.

The State Department said that Blinken and Lavrov addressed "the need for new arms control that addresses all of Russia's nuclear weapons and the growing threat from China."

Read more about: Navalny , Biden , Sanctions

Read more

news

Germany: New Russia Sanctions ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’

The EU is weighing its response to the Navalny case. But the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline should still go ahead, Berlin says.
western response

EU Sanctions FSB Chief, Senior Kremlin Officials Over Navalny Poisoning

The EU also sanctioned the Russian state research institute it says was behind the development of Novichok.  
‘SERIOUS CRIME’

EU Ready to Sanction Russia Over Navalny Poisoning

Bloc agrees to slap personal sanctions on Russian officials.
Sanctions

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Navalny nominated for president, Russian mobsters added to sanctions list, Kremlin blasts US shipment of weapons to Ukraine

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.