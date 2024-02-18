Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Says Ukraine 'Matter of Life and Death' for Russia

By AFP
kremlin.ru

Events on the battlefield in Ukraine are a matter of "life and death" for Russia that could determine its fate, President Vladimir Putin said in remarks aired Sunday.

The Kremlin has repeatedly framed the almost two-year conflict as a battle for Russia's survival in a bid to rally patriotic sentiment among its population, many apathetic toward the offensive.

"I think it is still important for us ourselves, and even more so for our listeners and viewers abroad, to understand our way of thinking," Putin said in an interview with state TV.

"Everything that is happening on the Ukraine front: for them it is an improvement of their tactical position, but for us it is our fate, it is a matter of life and death," he said.

Putin was responding to a question about a two-hour long interview he gave to U.S. talk show host Tucker Carlson, which the Kremlin used to promote its narratives on the conflict.

In that interview, Putin talked at length about Russian history and continuously questioned Ukraine's statehood, drawing ire in both Kyiv and the West.

"For the Western listener, the viewer, it was not easy. Even more so for Americans," Putin said when asked about his long historical musings in the Carlson interview.

"The history of the United States is 300-odd years, and I started in 862. So I think it was not easy for American audiences to understand," he said.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Putin

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

thwarted attack

Russia Says Repelled Drone Attacks Over Crimea

The Russian defense ministry said air defense shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles and electronically disabled five others. 
1 Min read
food corridor

Erdogan Says Putin Agreed to Grain Deal Extension

Putin has repeatedly threatened not to renew the crucial deal allowing for the export of Ukrainian grain because of obstacles to Russia's own exports...
2 Min read
Hijacked broadcast

Radio Waves Air Fake Putin 'State of Emergency' Address

A voice resembling that of President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked Russian territory and declared a "full mobilization."
1 Min read
'New territorial realities'

Putin Signals Readiness for Peace Talks if Kyiv Cedes Occupied Regions

President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan he was open to dialog with Ukraine if Kyiv accepts the territories occupied by Moscow...