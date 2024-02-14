Russia’s High Inflation Persists in January Data

Inflation in Russia held at elevated levels in January, data published Wednesday showed, as soaring government spending on the military offensive in Ukraine pushes prices higher.

The Kremlin's sweeping militarization of Russia's economy has helped confound predictions that the campaign could trigger an economic collapse, but has led to rising prices across the country.

Annual inflation came in at 7.4% in January 2024, according to data from the state-run Rosstat statistics agency published on Wednesday.

That rate was unchanged from December, and ahead of the Central Bank's official target of 4%.

Price rises are a particularly sensitive topic in Russian society, where memories of sharp currency devaluation and hyperinflation in the 1990s are vivid.

Fast inflation remains a blemish on what Moscow sees as an otherwise impressive economic record since it ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022.