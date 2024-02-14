Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Signs Law Allowing Seizures of War Critics' Assets

Updated:
kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a law that allows authorities to confiscate the assets of individuals convicted of “discrediting” and spreading “fake news” about the military. 

The wartime legislation also allows seizing money and other valuables from those found guilty of inciting “extremist” activity and calling for “anti-Russian” sanctions. 

The law does not appear to include real estate among the assets subject to confiscation, unlike Soviet-era legislation. 

The Kremlin said Wednesday there were “no grounds” for the public to fear the new confiscation law and ruled out any associations with its Soviet predecessor.

Both houses of Russia’s parliament had passed the bill swiftly and unanimously over the past two weeks before it reached Putin's desk.  

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Jan. 31 that the new measures sought tougher punishments for “traitors” and “scoundrels” who oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Russian authorities outlawed criticism of the military shortly after the February 2022 invasion.

The charge of spreading “fake news” about the army carries a maximum jail sentence of up to 15 years and has been used by the authorities to stifle nearly all forms of dissent.

Thousands of critics of the war have fled abroad to evade prosecution, with many leaving behind assets in Russia.

Read more about: Putin

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

church and state

Putin Joins Sechin for Russian Monastery Excursion

Putin and Sechin can be seen touring the monastery’s main cathedral, which recently underwent a Rosneft-financed restoration.
tell-all

Ruling Deferred in Abramovich Libel Case Over Putin Book

The judge told the High Court in London after two days of preliminary legal arguments that she planned to issue a judgment in October.
Liberal Claim

U.K. Court Hears Abramovich Libel Claim Over Putin Book

Abramovich rejects "lazy inaccuracies" in a book that claims he took over Chelsea Football Club at the Kremlin's behest, his lawyer said Wednesday.
required reading

Russian Military to Make Putin’s Ukraine Opus Compulsory – RBC

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reportedly personally ordered the 5,300-word opus to be added into the military-patriotic directorate’s curriculum.