Putin Signs Law Allowing Seizures of War Critics' Assets

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a law that allows authorities to confiscate the assets of individuals convicted of “discrediting” and spreading “fake news” about the military.

The wartime legislation also allows seizing money and other valuables from those found guilty of inciting “extremist” activity and calling for “anti-Russian” sanctions.

The law does not appear to include real estate among the assets subject to confiscation, unlike Soviet-era legislation.

The Kremlin said Wednesday there were “no grounds” for the public to fear the new confiscation law and ruled out any associations with its Soviet predecessor.