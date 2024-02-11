Support The Moscow Times!
Kyiv Destroys 40 Out of 45 Drones Launched by Russia

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukraine said it destroyed most of the 45 attack drones launched by Russia overnight, with little damage reported on Sunday morning.

The announcement comes a day after authorities announced seven were killed in a Russian attack that set a petrol station ablaze in Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv.

"Overnight the occupiers launched 45 attack drones... As a result of combat work, 40 enemy Shahed (UAV) were destroyed," the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram.

Falling debris lightly wounded a 39-year-old man in the southern region of Dnipro, Governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Authorities from the capital Kyiv and the central Cherkasy region said there was preliminary no damage.

But aerial guided bombs targeted the village of Vodyane, in the Kharkiv region, killing a 56-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The day before, his region had seen seven killed after a Russian drone attack hit a petrol station, spilling burning fuel down the neighboring street.

