Kremlin Says New Ukrainian Commander Will Not Change Conflict

The Kremlin said Friday that Ukraine's appointment of a new Commander-in-Chief would not lead to any changes in the nearly two-year war between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday relieved his top commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi, marking the biggest shake-up of the country's military leadership since the start of the conflict.

"We don't think it's a factor that will change the course of the 'special military operation'," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, using Moscow's preferred term for its invasion.

Zelensky appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi, an experienced general responsible for some of Ukraine's biggest military achievements, as the country's new commander.