Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin Requests More Time for Disputing Signature Flaws

Boris Nadezhdin. Boris Nadezhdin / Telegram

Pro-peace presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin said Tuesday that he has asked Russian election authorities to give him more time to challenge flaws allegedly found in thousands of signatures endorsing his candidacy. 

The news comes a day after Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said it had found flaws in more than 15% of the 105,000 signatures submitted by Nadezhdin’s campaign, which said it planned to dispute the findings.

In a letter addressed to election authorities, a screenshot of which was shared on the messaging app Telegram, Nadezhdin asked to reschedule a review of the signatures from Wednesday to Saturday. 

His campaign has suggested that some of the flaws found in the signature papers were due to errors in the CEC's digitization of endorsees' personal information written by hand. 

In Tuesday’s letter to the CEC, Nadezhdin said it was “absolutely impossible” for his team to verify the volume of allegedly flawed signatures by the time he is scheduled to meet with election officials on Wednesday.

“[The postponement] will allow me to examine the complaints about signatures and better prepare my objections,” Nadezhdin wrote.

He said his campaign needs to prove the validity of 4,500 signatures to be eligible to run in the March presidential race.

Election authorities have not yet indicated whether they would grant Nadezhdin’s request.

Nadezhdin, who hopes to run as a candidate from the Civic Initiative party, has seen a surge of support over the past month as scores of Russians seek to safely express their opposition to the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has said it does not view Nadezhdin as a rival to President Vladimir Putin, who is widely expected to win his fifth overall term in office.

