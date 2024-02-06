Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin Requests More Time for Disputing Signature Flaws

Pro-peace presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin said Tuesday that he has asked Russian election authorities to give him more time to challenge flaws allegedly found in thousands of signatures endorsing his candidacy.

The news comes a day after Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said it had found flaws in more than 15% of the 105,000 signatures submitted by Nadezhdin’s campaign, which said it planned to dispute the findings.

In a letter addressed to election authorities, a screenshot of which was shared on the messaging app Telegram, Nadezhdin asked to reschedule a review of the signatures from Wednesday to Saturday.

His campaign has suggested that some of the flaws found in the signature papers were due to errors in the CEC's digitization of endorsees' personal information written by hand.