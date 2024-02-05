Bulgaria Detains Anti-Mafia Officer for Spying for Russia

Bulgaria on Monday arrested an employee of the interior ministry unit for fighting organized crime on suspicion of spying for Russia, the ministry's chief of staff said.

Public media reported that the Directorate General for Combatting Organized Crime (GDBOP) officer was suspected of providing classified information to a former employee of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, who had since been declared persona non grata.

"One employee of the GDBOP has been detained under suspicion of espionage in favor of a foreign state, and that is Russia," the interior ministry chief of staff Zhivko Kotsev told journalists.

He refrained from further comments as the operation was still ongoing, only adding that the employee's illegal activities had been under surveillance "for months."