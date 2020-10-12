Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Expels 2 Bulgarian Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Move

By AFP
Moscow's expulsion comes in response to Bulgaria expelling two Russians on accusations of spying on the military. Alex Brandon / AP / TASS

Russia said on Monday it was expelling two Bulgarian diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after two Russians were ordered out of the EU country on accusations of spying for the military.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Bulgarian ambassador Atanas Krystin was summoned to be informed that the two Moscow-based diplomats had been declared "personae non gratae."

"This step is a tit-for-tat 'retaliatory' response to an unwarranted decision of the Bulgarian authorities to expel from the country in September two representatives of Russia's trade mission in Sofia," the ministry said.  

In September, Bulgaria said it had expelled the two Russians on accusations of spying on the military.

Moscow at the time said it viewed the decision as a "deliberate attempt to harm constructive Russia-Bulgaria cooperation."

The Bulgarian public prosecutor alleged the Russians had been seeking out classified information on military modernization plans since 2016.

The controversy is likely to worsen traditionally warm but now fraying relations between the two countries after last year saw the ejection of three other Russian diplomats over allegations of obtaining classified information.

A former Warsaw Pact ally of Moscow, Bulgaria's military retains military hardware dating from that era and is now modernising to conform with NATO guidelines after joining the Western alliance in 2004.

Read more about: Bulgaria , Espionage

Read more

PERSONA NON-GRATA

Bulgaria Set to Expel Two Russian Diplomats Over Espionage

Prosecutors had said earlier that the Russians were engaged in espionage but could not be charged due to diplomatic immunity.
Novichok suspicions

Bulgaria Charges 3 Russians Over Poisoning Possibly Linked to Skripal Case

Bulgarian prosecutors said the method the accused Russians used was "dangerous to the lives of many."
Connect the dots

8 Russian Agents Linked to Bulgaria Poisoning – Bellingcat

One of the suspects reportedly has links to the Skripal poisoning and Catalonia’s rejected 2017 independence referendum.
Intrigue in Sofia

Bulgaria Asks Russia to Recall Diplomat Over Spying Allegation

Prosecutors accused a first secretary of having been involved in espionage for more than a year.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.