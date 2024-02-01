Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Court Extends Detention of U.S.-Russian Journalist Kurmasheva

By AFP
Updated:
RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva. Yegor Aleyev / TASS

A Russian court on Thursday once again extended the detention of U.S.-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist, was arrested last year for failing to register as a "foreign agent."

Her employer says she has also been charged with spreading "false information," which carries a potential jail term of up to 15 years.

At Thursday's closed-door hearing, Kurmasheva's lawyers had asked that she be released from house arrest, pending trial.

A court in the city of Kazan said it had ruled to keep her in pre-trial detention until April 5.

"Russian authorities are conducting a deplorable criminal campaign against the wrongfully detained Alsu Kurmasheva," RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement.

He said Kurmasheva had been "imprisoned and treated unjustly simply because she is an American journalist."

Kurmasheva, who before her arrest lived in Prague with her husband and two children, had her U.S. and Russian passports confiscated in June after traveling to Russia for a family emergency.

In October, she was arrested for failing to register as a "foreign agent."

Kurmasheva was subsequently accused of spreading "false information" about Russia's war in Ukraine, according to RFE/RL.

Her lawyers and family have denied the charges and called for her immediate release.

Kurmasheva is the second U.S. journalist to be arrested in Russia over the past year.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is also being held in pre-trial detention in Moscow on espionage charges that carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

He too has denied the charges.

RFE/RL is pushing for the United States to designate Kurmasheva "wrongfully detained," which would grant extra diplomatic support from Washington to secure her release.

The U.S. State Department said last year that Kurmasheva's arrest "appears to be another case of the Russian government harassing U.S. citizens."

Read more about: Journalists , United States

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

army fakes

Detained U.S.-Russian Journalist Hit With Fresh Charges

Alsu Kurmasheva's new charges are linked to an alleged violation of Russia’s wartime censorship laws.
2 Min read
pending trial

Russian Court Extends U.S. Journalist’s Pre-Trial Detention Until December

Alsu Kurmasheva faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of violating Russia’s law on foreign agents.
2 Min read
latest arrest

Kremlin Says ‘Not Following’ Criminal Case Against U.S. Journalist

Alsu Kurmasheva was arrested Wednesday on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent, becoming the second U.S. journalist held by Russia in recent...
2 Min read
In depth

Arrest of Tatar-American Journalist ‘A Terrible Tragedy,’ Friends Say

People who know Alsu Kurmasheva describe her as a devoted mother and journalist committed to covering life in Russia’s ethnic republics.
3 Min read