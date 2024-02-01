Russian Court Extends Detention of U.S.-Russian Journalist Kurmasheva

A Russian court on Thursday once again extended the detention of U.S.-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist, was arrested last year for failing to register as a "foreign agent."

Her employer says she has also been charged with spreading "false information," which carries a potential jail term of up to 15 years.

At Thursday's closed-door hearing, Kurmasheva's lawyers had asked that she be released from house arrest, pending trial.

A court in the city of Kazan said it had ruled to keep her in pre-trial detention until April 5.

"Russian authorities are conducting a deplorable criminal campaign against the wrongfully detained Alsu Kurmasheva," RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement.

He said Kurmasheva had been "imprisoned and treated unjustly simply because she is an American journalist."