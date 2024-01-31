Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia and Ukraine Exchange Hundreds of POWs

By AFP
Updated:
@ZelenskyyUA / Twitter

Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war on Wednesday, just a week after Moscow said Kyiv had shot down a plane carrying dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia's Defense Ministry said 195 of its soldiers were freed, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 207 people — both soldiers and civilians — had returned to Ukraine.

"Our people are back. 207 of them. We return them home no matter what," Zelensky said in a social media post.

Russia's Defense Ministry meanwhile said "195 Russian servicemen... were returned home."

Uncertainty remains over the circumstances of last week's crash, in which a Russian Il-76 military cargo plane was downed in a field near its western border with Ukraine.

Moscow says that 65 Ukrainian POWs being carried to a scheduled exchange were killed and that the plane was shot down by Kyiv's forces.

Kyiv has not outright denied Moscow's version of events but questioned whether captured Ukrainian soldiers were actually on board, and called for Moscow to publish photos of their bodies or provide other evidence to back up its claims.

The incident had thrown doubt on the future of prisoner exchanges between the two sides.

Ukraine said Wednesday's exchange was the 50th swap between the two sides since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Read more about: Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

more restrictions

Japan Unveils New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

The asset freeze targets 17 individuals and 78 groups, including high-level military officials, according to the Japanese government.
1 Min read
peace initiative

African Mediator to Focus on Grain, Fertilizer in Russia-Ukraine Talks – FT

Algerian-born French commodities trader Jean-Yves Ollivier is seeking to broker an African peace initiative between Russia and Ukraine.
2 Min read
cruise missiles

Kyiv Repels Russia Air Strikes: Ukraine Officials

Kyiv's military administration said the 13th attack this month was carried out by cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS strategic bombers.
1 Min read
nighttime strikes

Drone Attacks Overnight in Russian Border Region – Governor

The barrage came after Moscow said it had deployed jets and artillery to destroy the armed group that penetrated its border from Ukraine.
2 Min read