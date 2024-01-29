Ukraine Says Aims To Expand Foothold on Bank of Dnipro

Ukraine said on Monday its troops were trying to expand their foothold on the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River, despite fierce resistance from Moscow's forces.

Kyiv has managed to hold a thin bridgehead on the eastern bank of the river in the southern Kherson region since November but its forces have not claimed substantial progress since.

Ukraine will "continue measures aimed at expanding its bridgehead" on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro, the army said in a daily briefing.

"Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions," it said.