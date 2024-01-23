Russian Strikes Kill 3, Injure Dozens in Ukraine

Overnight Russian missile attacks across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv and second city Kharkiv, killed three people and injured dozens, regional officials said.

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard air raid sirens echo over the capital at night followed by a series of loud blasts, likely air defense systems responding to the Russian targets.

Ukraine's army chief Valery Zaluzhny said on social media that Russian forces had fired 41 missiles, including cruise and ballistic missiles, and that his forces had downed 21.

The worst hit city was Kharkiv, lying just next to the Russian border, where the mayor said two people had died and nearly 40 injured.

"There are 38 injured and two dead as a result of the attack on Kharkiv," Ihor Terekhov said in a statement online.