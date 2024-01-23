Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Strikes Kill 3, Injure Dozens in Ukraine

By AFP
An apartment block in Kharkiv after the Russian rocket attack. Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram

Overnight Russian missile attacks across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv and second city Kharkiv, killed three people and injured dozens, regional officials said.

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard air raid sirens echo over the capital at night followed by a series of loud blasts, likely air defense systems responding to the Russian targets.

Ukraine's army chief Valery Zaluzhny said on social media that Russian forces had fired 41 missiles, including cruise and ballistic missiles, and that his forces had downed 21.

The worst hit city was Kharkiv, lying just next to the Russian border, where the mayor said two people had died and nearly 40 injured.

"There are 38 injured and two dead as a result of the attack on Kharkiv," Ihor Terekhov said in a statement online.

Russian forces had aimed to wrest control of the city early in their invasion launched in February 2022 but were pushed back and have been routinely shelling it since.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 18 people had been injured and 13 hospitalized.

"One woman was sent to the intensive care unit and continues to receive intensive care. Currently, she is alive!" he added.

He said cars and several buildings, including residential blocks, had been set ablaze.

"An unexploded munition was found in one of the apartments in a residential building in Sviatoshynskyi district. People are being evacuated from the house," he said.

Further south, in the city of Pavlohrad, the Dnipropetrovsk governor said that one person had been killed and another injured in the overnight attack.

