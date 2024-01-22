Russians Line Up to Sign Papers for Pro-Peace Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin

MOSCOW – Thousands of Russians have been lining up in the capital and across the country to leave signatures in support of presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin, who is campaigning for peace with Ukraine.

Nadezhdin, 60, who is running from the Civic Initiative party, must gather the signatures of 100,000 supporters by the end of January to be allowed to continue his campaign for the March 17 election.

His campaign manifesto states that Nadezhdin is running as “a principled opponent of the policies of the current president." It adds that he is against “unjustified use of military force against other countries” and for “cooperation with Western countries.”

In Moscow, dozens of people gathered on Monday afternoon to sign papers for Nadezhdin at his headquarters, according to a Moscow Times reporter.

One supporter who was standing in the line said that he decided to leave his signature mainly because “the candidate promised to end the war if elected.”

“This is already a very strong reason to support him,” said the supporter, who asked for anonymity given the risk of persecution for anti-war statements. “State propaganda claims that everyone is happy with the current state of affairs in Russia, but look how many people are here.”