Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

'Four Survivors' After Russian Jet Crashes in Afghan Mountains

By AFP
Updated:
Survivors of the Falcon 10 plane crash in northeastern Afghanistan. Hurriyat

Four people survived and two are still unaccounted for after a Russian plane crashed in mountainous northeastern Afghanistan, the air transport agency Rosaviatsia said Sunday.

The Falcon 10 business jet was believed to be carrying six people on a hospital flight from India to Uzbekistan and Russia before communication was lost on Saturday evening.

"Of the six people on board the aircraft, tentatively, four are alive. They have various injuries. The fate of two people is being clarified," Rosaviatsia said, citing the Russian embassy in Afghanistan.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency said two passengers were Russians, one who was seriously ill, and the other was her husband who had paid for the flight.

The two-engine plane, built by France's Dassault in 1978, was owned by a company called Athletic Group and a private individual.

A provincial government official in Afghanistan told AFP the aircraft came down in Badakhshan province, which borders China, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The area of the crash is eight hours by road from the provincial capital Faizabad, said Zabihullah Amiri, head of the provincial information department.

Russian investigators announced the opening of a probe into the cause of the crash.

Read more about: Aircrash , Afghanistan

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

critical view

Putin Says U.S. Presence in Afghanistan Ended in 'Tragedies'

Putin said the U.S. army tried to "engrain their norms" in Afghanistan for two decades, which he characterized as a futile exercise. 
humanitarian operations

Moscow Welcomes Macron's Call for Kabul 'Safe Zone'

Macron's comments came as international efforts to airlift foreign national and vulnerable Afghans come to an end. 
airport chaos

Russian Helicopter Looted at Kabul Airport – Airline

Unidentified individuals looted the Mil Mi-8MTV helicopter two days after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the Afghan government fled the country.
Terrorism

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

The Taliban has been chasing closer ties with Russia for the past three years in a bid to rid Afghanistan of U.S. forces, a former Taliban commander has...