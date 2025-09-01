Afghanistan Appealed to Moscow for Help After Deadly Earthquake, Russian Official Says

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has appealed for Russia’s help with rescue and relief efforts after one of the worst earthquakes in recent years hit the country overnight, a senior Russian official said Monday.

“They reached out and our Emergency Situations Ministry is working on it,” Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special representative on Afghanistan, told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry had not officially commented on Kabulov’s statement as of Monday evening.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan just before midnight on Sunday, killing around 800 people in the remote Kunar province and another 12 in the neighboring Nangarhar province. Nangarhar and Kunar provinces border Pakistan.

The earthquake’s epicenter was about 27 kilometers (17 miles) from the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, according to the USGS, which said it struck about 8 kilometers below the Earth's surface.