Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

More videos

Opposition Rally

Record Protests Rock Moscow

An estimated 50,000 protesters took to the streets of Moscow on Saturday, Aug. 10.
eco-living

Downshifting in Russia: Who’s Fed Up With the Big City?

While rural flight increases in Russia, some young families are moving in the opposite direction.
vox pop

Russians React to Putin's 20 Years in Power on Anniversary

We went to the streets of Moscow to ask locals how they view Putin's two-decade-long rule.
‘Mass Unrest’ Detention

Moscow Student’s ‘Mass Unrest’ Detention Sparks Wave of Support

Yegor Zhukov, a student at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics, was detained on Aug. 2 and charged with rioting for taking part in opposition protests...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.