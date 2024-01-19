Ukraine Says West Must Halt Supply of Weapons Parts to Russia

Ukraine on Friday urged the West to "get serious" about curbing Russia's arms production by shutting loopholes that allow it to keep sourcing critical components for weapons.

Western countries have sanctioned swathes of Russia's arms industry and banned the export of military goods and parts.

But Kyiv says Russia is still getting hold of key components made by Western firms.

"The West must get serious about strangling Russia's ability to produce weapons," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a post on social media.

"According to some data, up to 95% of the foreign-produced critical components found in Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine come from Western countries," he said.