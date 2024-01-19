Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Baltic Nations to Build Defense Network Along Borders With Russia, Belarus

NATO exercises in Estonia. NATO / flickr

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have agreed to build a series of bunkers on their borders with Russia and Belarus to defend against their militaries in the event of an attack, Estonia’s Defense Ministry announced Friday.

The three NATO and EU members signed an agreement on the construction of “anti-mobility defensive installations” in the coming years.

“The Baltic countries are one area of operations, and therefore defense installations will be built in coordination with Latvia and Lithuania,” Estonia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the need for “physical defensive installations on the border” in addition to equipment, ammunition, and manpower.

The ministry estimates that Estonia alone will build around 600 concrete bunkers, valued at 60 million euros ($65 million), on its side of the border with Russia, according to the Estonian daily Postimees.

Sketches provided by the Defense Ministry showed a rectangular bunker being fitted inside a T-shaped trench and camouflaged by foliage.

The ministry said it will cooperate with local communities and seek agreements from landowners in the building process.

“In peacetime, no explosives, cutting wires or other obstacles are placed on the border of Estonia. Instead, a network of bunkers, support points and distribution lines is established,” it said.

The announcement comes as senior NATO commanders warned that an all-out war with Russia could break out in the near future, with German officials speculating that such a conflict could emerge as soon as five years. 

Read more about: Baltics , Defense

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

east vs. west

Moscow Takes Measures in Response to 'Threatening' NATO Actions

NATO on Tuesday told Moscow to end its "unjustified" buildup of troops along the border with Ukraine.
on the move

Russia Moves Ground Troops, Ballistic Missile Systems Near Ukraine Border – British Analysts

The Janes defense publication said it located at least 14 Russian Armed Forces units, including Iskander ballistic missile systems.
iskander affair

Explainer: What Is Russia’s Role in Recent Armenian Unrest?

Armenia has faced days of political crisis after its prime minister made controversial remarks on a Russian missile system.
Syria

Russia Awaits Kremlin Reaction to Islamic State Downing of Helicopter

Russian officials are expected to respond harshly to the Friday incident that saw a Russian Mi-35M helicopter shot down by the Islamic State in Syria.Russia...