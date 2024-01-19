Baltic Nations to Build Defense Network Along Borders With Russia, Belarus

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have agreed to build a series of bunkers on their borders with Russia and Belarus to defend against their militaries in the event of an attack, Estonia’s Defense Ministry announced Friday.

The three NATO and EU members signed an agreement on the construction of “anti-mobility defensive installations” in the coming years.

“The Baltic countries are one area of operations, and therefore defense installations will be built in coordination with Latvia and Lithuania,” Estonia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the need for “physical defensive installations on the border” in addition to equipment, ammunition, and manpower.