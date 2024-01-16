Estonia Arrests Russian University Professor Suspected of Spying for Moscow

Estonian police have arrested a Russian university professor who is suspected of spying on behalf of Moscow, media in the Baltic country reported Tuesday, citing law enforcement officials.

Vyacheslav Morozov, who until recently was Professor in International Political Theory at the University of Tartu, was arrested by the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) on Jan. 3 and has been held in detention since then, the Postimees daily reported.

"This recent case [of Morozov's arrest] follows a few dozen others and illustrates Russian intelligence agencies' desire to infiltrate different walks of life in Estonia, including academia," Margo Palloson, who heads the ISS, was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Law enforcement authorities launched a criminal investigation into the academic and an Estonia court ruled to have him held in police custody for up to two months.