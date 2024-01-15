Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Jails Student for Planning Attacks on Army

By AFP
Federal Security Service agents. nac.gov.ru

Russia has handed a five-year jail sentence to a 20-year-old student for allegedly working with Ukrainian special services and planning sabotage attacks on military bases, law enforcement authorities said Monday.

The Kurgan region branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said the student, whose name it did not provide, had been detained earlier on suspicion of working with a foreign state.

"The defendant planned to commit sabotage at military and social infrastructure facilities," read the FSB’s statement, which was shared with state-run media outlets.

Law enforcement authorities also claimed the student had planned to distribute pro-Ukrainian propaganda online and provide details of military and police activity in the Kurgan region, located in Russia’s Ural Mountains. 

Since invading Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has arrested a slew of foreigners and Russian citizens suspected of working with Kyiv and planning attacks on military infrastructure.

