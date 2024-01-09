Putin Grants U.S. Boxer, Canadian Hockey Player Russian Citizenship

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday granted U.S. heavyweight boxer Kevin Johnson and Canadian ice hockey player Brendan Leipsic Russian citizenship under a decree published on the government's website.

Johnson expressed his love for Russia and “Russian women” last year, asking Putin to give him Russian citizenship so that he could continue his career in the country after winning a fight organized by the state broadcaster Ren TV.

The boxer also said he had changed his middle name to “Vladimirovich” in honor of the Russian president.

Putin’s decree lists Johnon’s original middle name of Blue.