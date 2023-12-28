Russian Region to Build ‘Heroes of Donbas’ Memorial Atop WWII-Era Mass Grave – Reports

Authorities in the Oryol region in western Russia are planning to build a memorial to the “heroes of Donbas” atop a mass grave of Soviet soldiers killed in World War II, the local Telegram channel Orlets reported Wednesday.

The mass grave in the village of Biofabrika near the region’s capital Oryol holds the remains of 52 Soviet soldiers and officers killed in local battles in the summer and fall of 1943. The names of 19 servicemen buried in the grave remain unknown.

The burial site is currently marked by a small gravestone monument and is ascribed the status of a memorial of regional significance.

Local officials plan to spend over 4.5 million rubles ($50,000) on the “alley of the heroes of Donbas” that would replace the current monument, according to publicly available procurement documents studied by Orlets.