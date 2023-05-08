Support The Moscow Times!
Zelensky Says Russia Will Be Defeated 'As Nazism Was'

By AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a video statement standing in front of a war memorial to mark Victory in Europe Day. president.gov.ua

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday vowed that Russian forces would be defeated in Ukraine like Nazi Germany was beaten in World War II, commemorating Victory in Europe Day.

"All the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated," Zelensky said in a video statement standing in front of a war memorial.

"Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are destroying a similar evil together now," he added.

His address came on the anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender to Allied forces on May 8, 1945, and one day ahead of Victory Day in Moscow, celebrating the Soviet Union's victory in World War II.

Zelensky said he had submitted a bill to parliament to formally commemorate World War II in Ukraine on May 8 and celebrate Europe Day on May 9, distancing itself further from Moscow.

He said the Kremlin was responsible for "aggression and annexation, occupation and deportation," as well as "mass murder and torture."

"All of this will be answered by our victory — the victory of Ukraine and the free world."

The address came hours after Ukrainian forces said they had downed 35 attack drones launched by Russia, which left five people wounded in Kyiv.

In the southern region of Odesa, officials reported an airstrike hitting a warehouse, in which three people were injured.

