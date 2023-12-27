Pro-Peace Presidential Hopeful Vows to Form Political Party After Top Court Upholds Ballot Ban

Pro-peace Russian presidential candidate Yekaterina Duntsova announced Wednesday that she plans to form a new political party after the Supreme Court upheld the electoral commission’s rejection of her candidacy.

Duntsova, 40, a journalist from the Tver region northwest of Moscow, launched her bid for the presidency in November on a pro-peace, pro-democracy platform.

Though she secured the endorsement of an initiative group of more than 500 supporters — as is required for candidates not running with a political party — the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Saturday rejected her registration documents, claiming they contained over 100 typos and errors.

Immediately following the Supreme Court’s ruling Wednesday, Duntsova voiced plans to establish a new political party representing “tens of millions” of Russians who want a “peaceful democratic future.”