Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Communists Pit Political Veteran Against Putin

By AFP
Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov (R) and State Duma member Nikolai Kharitonov attend a party congress, Dec. 23. Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

The Communist Party of Russia, the second-largest party in parliament, on Saturday selected a 75-year-old to stand next March in presidential polls against Vladimir Putin.

At a party congress in the Moscow region, the members held a single-candidate vote backing Nikolai Kharitonov.

He won just under 14% of the national vote when he stood against Putin in 2004.

"Kharitonov's candidacy was supported by an overwhelming majority of congress participants in a secret ballot," said fellow Communist Alexander Yushchenko, quoted by Interfax news agency.

The ballot paper had a single name on it: Kharitonov's.

The Communist Party of Russia, led since 1993 by Gennady Zyuganov, fielded an alternative candidate in the 2018 presidential polls.

On paper the Communist Party is in opposition, but in practice it backs up Putin's party, United Russia.

If victorious in next March's polls, Putin could stay in power until 2030.

A fan of martial arts, Kharitonov worked as a collective farm manager in Siberia in the Soviet era.

He later became a member of the Agrarian Party, an offshoot of the Communists.

This week at a party conference, Kharitonov praised the Soviet forced collectivization of agriculture as a "correct reform that allowed us to resolve the food problem on the eve of a great war."

He said Saturday that "our task is to consolidate the people during the election campaign so that there is victory, victory on all fronts."

Read more about: Elections , Communist Party

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

campaign kick-off

Russia's Parliament to Announce Presidential Race on Dec. 13 – Communist Leader

Next year’s presidential election is scheduled to take place in March, with President Vladimir Putin widely expected to run for a fifth term in office...
1 Min read
opinion Sean Guillory

Why Should Bernie Sanders Apologize for Communism?

American memory politics of the communist past is first and foremost a whip for ideological disciplining.
Communist Party

Russia’s Last Presidential Debate Marred by Fistfight Threats Between Communists

The altercation took place after one communist questioned the loyalty of another communist from a rivalling party.
Putin

Putin’s Supporters and Communists Plan Mass Street Rallies Following Election

Russia’s regions have received "unambiguous recommendations” to stage rallies in support of Putin’s victory.