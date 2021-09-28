Police Search Communist Party Offices as Online Voting Controversy Continues

Moscow authorities attempted to raid the Communist Party’s city headquarters Tuesday, minutes before a group of party lawyers was preparing to file a lawsuit to challenge controversial online voting results from last week’s parliamentary elections.

Police also blocked one of the party’s leading parliamentarians from gaining access to his office in the State Duma, where documents to support the lawsuit were being held, the OVD-Info non-governmental organization reported Tuesday.

The Communist Party came second in Russia’s nationwide elections to the State Duma, the lower chamber of the country’s parliament, winning 57 seats to the 334 secured by the ruling United Russia party.

The vote has been marred by allegations of widespread electoral fraud. In Moscow, where the Communist Party was expected to challenge for seats and secured key support from Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny through his Smart Voting recommendation system, early leads secured in the offline vote for opposition candidates were overhauled after the results of controversial online ballots were tallied up.