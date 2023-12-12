U.S. Intel Says 315K Russian Casualties in Ukraine – Congress Source

Some 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022, nearly 90% of its pre-war force, a congressional source said Tuesday.

The Russian military has also lost some 2,200 of the 3,500 tanks it had before the start of the conflict, the source said, citing a declassified U.S. intelligence assessment shared with Congress.

The document emerged as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Washington seeking to convince an increasingly skeptical Congress that the war with Russia could be won with continued U.S. funding.

Zelensky met with congressional leaders on Tuesday before scheduled talks at the White House with President Joe Biden.