Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Intel Says 315K Russian Casualties in Ukraine – Congress Source

By AFP
Russian servicemen are seen during a combat mission by the Russian Army Group South mechanized infantry unit in the Bakhmut sector of the frontline. Alexander Reka / TASS

Some 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022, nearly 90% of its pre-war force, a congressional source said Tuesday.

The Russian military has also lost some 2,200 of the 3,500 tanks it had before the start of the conflict, the source said, citing a declassified U.S. intelligence assessment shared with Congress.

The document emerged as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Washington seeking to convince an increasingly skeptical Congress that the war with Russia could be won with continued U.S. funding.

Zelensky met with congressional leaders on Tuesday before scheduled talks at the White House with President Joe Biden.

The latest casualty assessment marks a big leap from that provided in July 2022 when CIA director Bill Burns said U.S. intelligence estimated that Russian losses were "in the vicinity of 15,000 killed and maybe three times that wounded."

Both Russia and Ukraine have been deeply reticent about providing casualty figures from the war.

Russian casualties of 315,000 killed or wounded would amount to 87% of the country's pre-war military force of 360,000.

The Wall Street Journal, citing the declassified U.S. intelligence assessment, said the conflict in Ukraine "has sharply set back 15 years of Russian effort to modernize its ground force."

To make up for the heavy losses, Russia has resorted to "extraordinary measures" such as conscripting released prisoners and sending them to the front, it added.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted after the meeting with Zelensky that his party would not approve Biden's request for $60 billion in fresh assistance for Kyiv unless Democrats meet their demands on immigration.

Read more about: Ukraine war , United States

Read more

fight or die

Russia Executing Soldiers Refusing Orders in New Ukraine Assault – White House

Officials did not give further details when asked about the alleged executions or how the U.S. had obtained the information.
1 Min read
new accusations

Kremlin Blames U.S. for Attempted Drone Strike on Putin Residence

The White House responded by saying it "had nothing to do" with the attack.
2 Min read
'self-made rumor'

North Korea Denies Arms Dealing With Russia

North Korea on Sunday denied providing arms to Moscow after the United States said the nuclear-armed state supplied rockets and missiles to Russia's...
signs of splits

Putin Confronted by Kremlin Insider Over Ukraine, U.S. Intel Reportedly Tells Biden

An unnamed member of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle has directly confronted him over mistakes and mismanagement of the war in Ukraine, The...