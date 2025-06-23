Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Moscow for Talks With Putin After U.S. Strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was expected to hold critical talks with President Vladimir Putin on Monday, just 48 hours after a major U.S. strike on Iran’s key nuclear facilities.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran's military and nuclear program earlier this month, and Tehran has responded with its own salvos of rockets and drones. Scores of civilians have been killed in both countries since the air war began

While Russia has condemned the Israeli and U.S. strikes, it has not offered military assistance to Tehran, and it has downplayed its commitments under a strategic partnership agreement signed with Iran earlier this year.

“In this new dangerous situation... our consultations with Russia can certainly be of great importance,” Araghchi was quoted as saying by Russian state media upon his arrival in Moscow.