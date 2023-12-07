New Aid Pledges to Ukraine at Lowest Level Since War Began – Study

Ukraine's allies have dramatically scaled back their pledges of new aid to the war-torn country, which have fallen to their lowest level since Russia invaded last year, the Kiel Institute's Ukraine aid tracker showed Thursday.

"The dynamics of support to Ukraine have slowed," the Germany-based institute said, adding that new military, financial and humanitarian aid pledged to Ukraine between August and October fell almost 90% compared with the same period in 2022, reaching its lowest point since the start of the war in February 2022.

The figures come amid signs of growing cracks in Western support for Ukraine as Kyiv's highly anticipated counteroffensive failed to yield a breakthrough and the world's attention has shifted to the Israel-Hamas war.

In the U.S., Senate Republicans are blocking additional Ukraine funding in a row with Democrats over U.S. border security, whereas in the EU, negotiations on a 50-billion-euro package ($53 billion) for Ukraine over the next four years have reached loggerheads.

The Kiel Institute figures showed newly committed aid between August and October came to just 2.11 billion euros, an 87% drop year-on-year.

Of 42 donor countries tracked by the study, only 20 had committed new aid packages to Ukraine in the last three months, the smallest share since the start of the war.

"Given the uncertainty over further U.S. aid, Ukraine can only hope for the EU to finally pass its long-announced EUR 50 billion support package," it said, adding that any further delay would "clearly strengthen" Russia's hand.