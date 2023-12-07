Kremlin Says Hopes U.S. Congress Will Block Future Ukraine Aid

The Kremlin said Thursday that it hopes U.S. lawmakers will continue to block White House requests for emergency aid to Ukraine amid a funding row between Republicans and Democrats over border security issues.

Republican senators earlier blocked $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel as conservatives balked at the exclusion of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.

"Hopefully, there are still enough people with sober minds among American congressmen," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.