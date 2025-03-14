Trump’s Russia-Ukraine Envoy Excluded from Negotiations at Kremlin’s Behest – NBC News

President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia was absent from recent talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine at the Kremlin’s request, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing a U.S. administration official and a Russian official.

Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general and decorated Vietnam War veteran, was not at the negotiating table at two recent summits in Saudi Arabia where Russian and Ukrainian officials took turns meeting with U.S. officials.

“Kellogg is a former American general, too close to Ukraine. Not our kind of person, not of the caliber we are looking for,” NBC News quoted an anonymous senior Russian official as saying.

An anonymous U.S. official confirmed this to NBC News.

NBC News quoted former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Fedorov as saying the decision to exclude him was due to Kellogg’s position to freeze the front line in Ukraine.

Russia wants Ukraine to completely withdraw from all four of the regions that Russia annexed in 2022 despite not fully controlling any of them, according to Fedorov.