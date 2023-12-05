The Environment: Another Victim of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Ravaged forests, flooded towns and dead dolphins: after nearly two years of war in Ukraine, experts say environmental damage is becoming an "enormous" tragedy that will affect generations to come.

The invasion of Ukraine has been particularly devastating for nature, said Doug Weir, head of research at the Conflict and Environment Observatory, a British NGO.

Unlike conflicts limited to particular areas, the front line in Ukraine is "incredibly long" — stretching over hundreds of kilometers — and the fighting is relentless, he said.

Along with intense artillery fire, there has also been an increase in pollution due to frequent attacks on energy infrastructure and vast amounts of debris generated by bombing in urban areas.

"The environment has been massively a victim of this war," Weir said.

The environmental cost was estimated in November at "a staggering $56 billion," said Jaco Cilliers, resident representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine.

"The scale of the tragedy is enormous," he said.

The invasion accounts for around 150 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, Kyiv estimated this week, citing experts.

'Incomplete' picture

In the east of the country, where the fighting has been particularly fierce, an oak forest that was more than 300 years old was "entirely destroyed by the war," said Bohdan Vykhor, director of environmental group WWF Ukraine.

Ruslan Strilets, Ukraine's minister for environmental protection and natural resources, told AFP that around 30% of forests and 20% of national parks had been affected by the fighting.

The recovery could require decades and experts say even estimating the real extent of the damage might take years.