5 Ways the Ukraine War Hindered Environmental Progress in Russia

In the two years since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine, Russia has experienced a backsliding in several key areas connected to environmental protection and the fight against climate change. This not only poses risks to public health but could also undermine global efforts to address the climate crisis.

While many of Russia’s environmental policies and related state agencies remain in place, the impact of Western sanctions and a sweeping crackdown on civil society at home have curtailed the state’s ability to protect the environment.

Climate goals in doubt

As one of the world’s top polluters, Russia has long been criticized for insufficient action on addressing climate change. However, Western sanctions have further hindered progress on decarbonizing projects.

Given Russia's reliance on imported technologies, ranging from 30% to 55% across various sectors targeted for decarbonization, experts warn that under the current sanctions regime, the government will struggle to enact several key climate initiatives.

Greenhouse gas emission cuts in Russia by the middle of the 21st century could be only half of what was initially planned before the West imposed sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to researchers at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

However, Moscow insists that it is still pursuing a sound climate policy, maintaining its goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, while also trying to assert its role in the global fight against climate change at international talks.

Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin said that humanity must unite together in efforts to address climate change, calling the crisis a primary concern for Russia.