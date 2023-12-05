Lukoil Mulls Over Selling Bulgarian Oil Refinery

Russian oil giant Lukoil said Tuesday it would consider selling its oil refinery in Bulgaria following a government plan to end imports of Russian crude oil, which the company called "discriminatory."

"In view of the significant change in the operating conditions of the Lukoil Group companies in Bulgaria, the company has commenced work to review its strategy with respect to this asset. Various options will be analyzed... including the sale of the business," Lukoil said in a statement on its website.

Bulgaria, a country historically close to Moscow and almost entirely dependent on Russian oil and gas imports before the war, has recently been seeking to free itself from this dependence.

The EU member was granted an exemption from the bloc's embargo on Russian crude, which runs until the end of 2024, allowing the refinery to produce oil for the country's own consumption, as well as to export oil products to Ukraine and some other European countries.