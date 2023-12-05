Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Lukoil Mulls Over Selling Bulgarian Oil Refinery

By AFP
Lukoil's Neftochim oil refinery in Burgas, Bulgaria. Lukoil

Russian oil giant Lukoil said Tuesday it would consider selling its oil refinery in Bulgaria following a government plan to end imports of Russian crude oil, which the company called "discriminatory."

"In view of the significant change in the operating conditions of the Lukoil Group companies in Bulgaria, the company has commenced work to review its strategy with respect to this asset. Various options will be analyzed... including the sale of the business," Lukoil said in a statement on its website.

Bulgaria, a country historically close to Moscow and almost entirely dependent on Russian oil and gas imports before the war, has recently been seeking to free itself from this dependence.

The EU member was granted an exemption from the bloc's embargo on Russian crude, which runs until the end of 2024, allowing the refinery to produce oil for the country's own consumption, as well as to export oil products to Ukraine and some other European countries. 

However, Bulgaria's new pro-European government plans to bring an end to the EU exemption by next March, according to a recent parliamentary proposal to be ratified in the coming weeks.

The government has also imposed a 60% tax on the profits of the Russian oil company.

Lukoil's statement on Tuesday slammed the "adoption by the Bulgarian state authorities of discriminatory laws and other unfair, biased political decisions towards the refinery."

The Russian oil giant said it was "not subject to sanctions by the European Union" and complained that it was the victim of an "artificially fanned political storm" around its Bulgarian refinery that harmed its business.

Lukoil acquired the Neftochim oil refinery in the Black Sea city of Burgas in 1999, and it is now the largest in the Balkans.

The company's distribution unit also enjoys a quasi-monopoly on the Bulgarian market, with a network of nine oil depots, 220 petrol stations, as well as firms supplying ships and aircraft.

Already deprived of Russian gas, Bulgaria may find it difficult to obtain crude supplies once the exemption ends, according to experts who cite the lack of adequate port infrastructure and the congestion of the Bosporus Strait.

Read more about: Lukoil , Bulgaria

Read more

new accusations

Bulgaria Suspects 6 Russians in Arms Depot Blasts

The explosions may be linked to a deadly 2014 Czech arms depot blast that has led to a major fallout between Prague and Moscow.
PERSONA-NON-GRATA

Bulgaria Expels Two Russian Diplomats for Spying

The two diplomats were given 72 hours to leave the country.
connecting the dots

Navalny’s Doctors Contact Bulgarian Medics Over Possible Link to 2015 Poisoning – Der Spiegel

“Obviously, they consider it possible that the same or very similar substances were used,” Der Spiegel wrote.
opinion Vladimir Milov

Privatization by the State: The Strange Case of Bashneft

Structurally, the “privatization” of one state company by another would only strengthen state domination in the industry, the exact opposite of what...