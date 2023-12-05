Activist ‘Tricked’ Into Leaving Georgia Moved to Central Russian Detention Center

A left-wing activist who was “tricked” by Russian security services into leaving Georgia has turned up at a pre-trial detention facility in central Russia, the human rights organization Perviy Otdel reported Tuesday.

Rafail Shepelev went missing in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on Oct. 12 and was found a month later inside a detention center in southern Russia on unspecified criminal charges.

“Shepelev was the victim of a provocation by Russian law enforcement,” Perviy Otdel said.

According to the organization, Russian security services “tricked” Shepelev, who had been living in exile for the past two years, into entering the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia, from which he was taken to Russia and charged with terrorism.