Russia Opening New Fronts in Avdiivka Battle – Ukraine

Russian forces are assaulting the industrial town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine from two new directions, Ukrainian officials said on Monday, as Moscow expanded its bid to capture the near-encircled town.

Moscow has been trying for nearly two months to seize Avdiivka, an industrial town in the eastern Donetsk region that has become the fiercest flashpoint on the sprawling front line.

"The current third wave of enemy assaults differs from the previous two in that they have conditionally opened two new directions," said Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the town's military administration.

"The launching of new directions proves that the enemy has been given a command to capture the city at any cost," he told state media.

Barabash said the new pushes by Russian forces were an attempt to distract Ukrainian defenses and close a gap west of the town that would see it entirely encircled.