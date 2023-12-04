‘Everything for the Front!’ How War Is Changing Russia’s Labor Market

Teenagers, elderly people and even prisoners are plugging drastic holes in the Russian workforce created by people being recruited into the army or fleeing the country.

The war in Ukraine has led to a shortage of around 1 million people in Russia’s labor market, according to independent demographer Alexei Raksha.

This includes between 300,000 to 500,000 who were recruited to the army in last year’s mobilization, and at least half a million more who have left the country since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fewer and fewer foreign workers are also arriving in the Russian Federation, while many who are already in the country are reportedly considering returning to their homeland.

Raksha, who coordinates activists involved in trade union organizing, said that many of the young men who have not yet been mobilized are also fearful that companies will hand them over to the Ministry of Defence. As a result, they’d rather work in the shadow economy or be self-employed than seek legal work.

Their fears are understandable — many Russian employers are directly involved in mobilization and conscription for military service.

Since last year, businesses have been required by the Defense Ministry to keep military records of their employees, and regularly receive requests to ensure their employees’ attendance at the military registration and enlistment office. A similar system operated in the U.S.S.R. and wasn’t abolished formally.