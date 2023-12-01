Russian Police Raid Warehouse in Search of War Recruits – Reports

Law enforcement agents in central Russia's Tula region on Friday reportedly raided a warehouse belonging to the online retail giant Wildberries in search of fresh recruits for Moscow's war against Ukraine, according to news channels on the messaging app Telegram.

The raid, which took place in the town of Aleksino, was said to have targeted male migrants who recently obtained Russian citizenship but failed to complete their compulsory military registration, as well as conscription-age men suspected of evading military service, according to the Baza Telegram channel, which is believed to have links to security services.

At least 10 people were detained and handed military summons during the raid, which was said to have been carried out by local police and military officials, the Telegram channel Shot wrote.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify Baza's or Shot's reports.