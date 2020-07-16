Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Police Major Falls From Window After Testifying Against Boss — Reports

Yekaterina Mishkina’s death follows at least five incidents of Russian healthcare workers falling from windows at the height of the coronavirus outbreak. Zamir Usmanov / TASS

A police major in Far Eastern Russia has fallen to her death from a window after testifying against her boss in a criminal extortion case, news outlets reported Thursday.

Security cameras reportedly captured the lifeless body of criminal investigation officer Yekaterina Mishkina, 37, near a nine-floor apartment building in the city of Khabarovsk more than 8,000 kilometers east of Moscow. 

It was unclear who or what Mishkina, who was in plainclothes according to the Dvnovosti.ru news website, had been pursuing before plunging to her death from the fifth-floor window.

Dvnovosti and the Gubernia.com news website reported that security cameras showed Mishkina unsuccessfully attempting to gain access to the building’s rooftop, then descending a few flights.

Unconfirmed reports citing anonymous sources in law enforcement agencies say that Mishkina was a witness in a criminal case against her former boss, who’s suspected of extorting from subordinates. She was reported to have testified against him some time before her death.

Gubernia reported that authorities opened the criminal extortion case after Mishkina’s former boss retired.

The Khabarovsk regional police launched an internal inspection into Mishkina’s death, spokeswoman Yekaterina Tarasova told Gubernia, adding that the investigator was “on yet another vacation” at the time. 

The Todaykhv.ru outlet reported, citing an unnamed source close to the investigation, that officials found a note in Mishkina’s purse listing a set of key tasks she had to complete “until a certain point.” 

“This indicates that what happened wasn’t spontaneous,” the source was quoted as saying. 

Mishkina was divorced and is survived by a 14-year-old daughter, according to Todaykhv’s source. 

Mishkina’s death follows at least five incidents of Russian healthcare workers falling from windows at the height of the coronavirus outbreak this spring as well as two young journalists in 2018-19.

Read more about: Police

Read more

May Day arrests

Over 100 Activists Detained at Russia’s Labor Day Marches

At least 68 were detained at the authorized, peaceful march in St. Petersburg.
Police

Russian Police Turn Up Painting Stolen From Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery

A 31-year-old man reportedly told police where he had hidden the painting.
Police

Armed Men Attack Police in Russia’s North Caucasus, at Least 3 Suspects Killed

Four knife-wielding assailants attacked traffic police officers on duty in Nalchik, the capital of the republic of Kabardino-Balkaria.
Protest

Russian Police Order 8,000 Long-Range Taser Guns for Crowd Control, Media Reports

The guns come in the form of a baton and can shock targets from a distance of up to 4.5 meters.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.